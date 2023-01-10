HB 1143, HB 1144 and SB 5232 would extend transfer and purchase requirements for firearms in Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington lawmakers Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Liz Berry have introduced three new bills to the legislature in an effort to curb gun violence in the state.

In a December 2022 press conference, Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.

The bills introduced by Salomon and Berry in each chamber of Congress would make it harder for more people to get their hands on guns.

“These policies will save lives,” Washington Sen. Salomon said in the release. “We are tired of the devastating headlines from our communities here in Washington and across the country announcing the death of loved ones due to gun violence.”

Rep. Berry added that gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death for children in the U.S. She said that, as a mom and survivor, she was proud to introduce these gun safety bills along with her fellow state officials.

House Bills 1143 and 1144, along with Senate Bill 5232, would altogether:

Require a permit for the purchase of firearms

Implement a 10-day waiting period on firearm purchases

Require proof of firearms safety training that’s been completed in the past five years

Update and “create consistency” in the transfer and background check measures across all firearms, rather than just pistols and semiautomatic assault rifles

“There is no one bill that will solve this crisis, but preventing impulse buys by would-be killers, ensuring sufficient time to complete background checks, and requiring safety training to help reduce accidents and suicides are strong steps forward that will save lives,” Salomon said.