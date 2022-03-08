PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington became the first state in the nation Monday to pass legislation that will create an alert to help identify and locate missing Indigenous women and people.

The legislation was requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and was sponsored by Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes.

The new system will be similar to silver alerts for missing, vulnerable adults. The alert will broadcast information about missing Indigenous women and people on message signs and in highway advisory radio messages when it’s activated. It will also provide the information through press releases to local and regional news outlets.

House Bill 1725 passed the House unanimously in late January with a 95-0 vote. It also passed unanimously in the Senate on March 3 with an amendment the House needed to approve. The House passed the bill unanimously again Monday with the amendment.

It now heads to the governor for his signature.

“We must do everything we can to address the epidemic of murdered and missing Indigenous women and people in the state,” Ferguson said. “This alert system will provide a way to quickly and safely locate anyone who goes missing. I look forward to seeing the governor sign this into law.”

According to research conducted by the Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle, more than four times as many Indigenous women go missing than white women.

“Too many Indigenous mothers, sisters, wives and daughters have been torn from their families and their children raised without mothers. This crisis impacts every one of our families and communities and it takes collaboration among all governing bodies, law enforcement and media to bring awareness and stop these horrific crimes,” Lekanoff said in a statement.

The Washington State Legislature created the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force as part of the effort to coordinate a statewide response to the urgent crisis of Indigenous people who go missing, are the victims of homicide or experience other types of gender-based violence in urban and tribal communities.

The Attorney General’s Office is facilitating the task force and Lekanoff is a member of the task force’s executive committee. The task force will build on the efforts Tribes and community members have made to identify current challenges regarding data, reporting practices, causes of violence, investigations, prosecutions and direct services that impact the rates of violence against tribal and urban Indigenous communities.

The 23-member task force combines the institutional and cultural knowledge of state agencies, tribal nations and Indigenous communities to focus on the experiences of victims. It will assess the systemic causes that contribute to disproportionate rates of violence against Indigenous people and will provide recommendations for addressing the causes.

Washington is one of 37 states with a silver alert system. Ferguson’s office said states that have a silver alert system report a high success rate. For example, Wisconsin reported a 96% success rate for locating missing vulnerable adults with its silver alert system during its first three years.

The state is hoping for similar success with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Alert System.

The Urban Indian Health Institute reports that violence against Indigenous women and within Indigenous communities has historically been underreported throughout Indian Country and the United States. The task force will work to find ways to review reporting protocols.

Ferguson’s office said the task force will also address how Washington’s neighboring states and Canada are impacted by the jurisdictional and data gaps.