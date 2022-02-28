SEATTLE (AP) — Washington lawmakers are making a last-ditch attempt to block intoxicating, synthetically derived cannabis products, including gummy candies and vape oil, from being sold at gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops after earlier bills failed.

With about two weeks left in the legislative session, Democratic Sen. Karen Keiser and Republican Mark Schoesler introduced a measure Friday to ban the products, which have proliferated nationally due to a loophole in the 2018 federal Farm Bill, which authorized hemp growing.

Many producers have taken a non-intoxicating compound called CBD and chemically converted it into the impairing delta-8 or delta-9 THC, which is then used in vape oil, gummy candies and other products.