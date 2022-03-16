Lawmakers want more films like 'Twilight' and 'Sleepless in Seattle' shot in their home state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lawmakers voted to increase incentives to bring more motion picture films to Washington.

House Bill 1914 passed legislation Thursday and was delivered for Gov. Jay Inslee to sign. The bill increases funding for the Motion Picture Competitiveness Program, which is run by Washington Filmworks. Now the program can award films $15 million in business and operation tax credits instead of the previous $3.5 million.

The bill also increases the individual tax credit a film can receive from $750,000 to $1 million.

“It seems like British Columbia and Oregon score all of the movie shoots, but Washington is a scenic wonderland full of talented professionals,” said Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a Democrat from Spokane who sponsored the bill. “We should also be benefiting from the film economy.”

He said filming locations are often chosen based on the incentives states offer.

In addition to increasing tax credit incentives, the bill modifies Washington Filmworks’ Board to make it more equitable, knowledgeable, and representative of the whole state. It also sets a goal of committing at least 20% of funding assistance to productions located or filmed in rural communities and 20% to productions that tell the stories of marginalized communities.

Both these types of films would receive a 10% enhancement on their state investment.

“By focusing on marginalized and rural communities this bill helps ensure that the economic benefits of this program are fairly distributed around the state,” Riccelli said.

The bill will also reserve $3 million for films produced in Washington or creatively driven by Washington residents.

Washington’s Motion Picture Competitiveness Program was created in 2006 to attract and retain film industry investments, but Riccelli said it was never sufficiently funded before HB 1914.