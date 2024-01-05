PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lawmakers in Washington pre-filed a bill ahead of the legislative session that would create Smokey Bear license plates in an effort to raise awareness of human-caused wildfires.

Proceeds from the license plates would go to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to help reduce wildfires started by humans.

If Senate Bill 5910 — and its companion bill HB 2108 — passes, Washingtonians could buy the plates in October 2024 for $40 and $30 for plate renewal.

“I am so excited about this bill. A Smokey license plate on vehicles across Washington will increase wildfire prevention awareness by reminding everyone of his signature catchphrase, ‘Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,’” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said. “His message has never been more important – year after year approximately 90 percent of wildfires are human caused. Imagine what could happen if we all heeded Smokey’s message just a little bit more.”.

The bill comes after a signature campaign required at least 3,500 signatures in order for the plates to be considered by the Washington State Department of Licensing.

In 2023, there were more than 1,880 wildfires in Washington, which is one of the highest ignitions in the state’s history, DNR said, noting the department kept over 95% of the fires on state lands under 10 acres.