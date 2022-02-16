Washington revenue projections see $2.7 billion increase

Washington

by: RACHEL LA CORTE, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers have learned state revenue projections increased by more than $2.7 billion than originally expected through mid-2025.

Updated numbers by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget cycle are more than $1.4 billion above what had been forecasted in November. And projections for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 increased by more than $1.3 billion.

Revenues for the current budget cycle that ends mid-2023 are now projected to be nearly $61.7 billion. And projected revenues for the next two-year budget cycle that starts July 1, 2023, are projected to be nearly $64.5 billion.

The Senate is expected to release its supplemental budget plan early next week, followed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 23 2022 08:44 pm