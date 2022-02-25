PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has filed a complaint against First Student after State regulators found the school bus carrier had committed more than 600 safety and procedural violations.

As the leading school transportation provider in North America, First Student, which offers school and charter buses to districts throughout Washington and Oregon, could face more than $300,000 in fines.

The complaint comes after First Student announced the company had been selected to provide transportation services for Battle Ground Public Schools and Hockinson School District in the 2021-2022 school year.

Although the complaint violations only apply to the company’s charter bus system, WUTC has acknowledged the commission does not regulate the company’s daily to-and-from school transport operations.

The findings were the result of a probe following a 2019 investigation that found more than 150 safety violations.

Based on the initial 2019 investigation, WUTC found the company had failed to test 44 drivers for drug and alcohol use, made 13 fraudulent or false statements on driver records and failed to require basic vehicle safety inspection reports at least 99 times.

“The violations noted are very serious and potentially harmful to the public,” WUTC stated in the 2019 report. “Companies that make false statements or entries on driver records, allow drivers to operate commercial motor vehicles prior to receiving negative pre-employment controlled substance test results, fail to prepare vehicle inspection reports, and operate commercial motor vehicles in need of repair put the traveling public at risk.”

WUTC continued, “A driver with an unknown pre-employment controlled substance test result, a potential commercial motor vehicle defect, and a commercial motor vehicle operated in a condition likely to cause an accident or a breakdown present serious safety concerns.”

Despite waiving $10,000 of the First Student’s initial $23,000 fine under the condition that the company address the concerns and refrain from committing additional violations within the next two years, regulators claim they found 634 new violations amid follow-up investigations.

As a result of the findings, WUTC is now requesting the company pay the $10,000 fee which was waived in 2019.

In a statement on behalf of First Student Inc, spokesman Scott Gulbransen said:

“First Student’s number one priority is always the safety and welfare of the students we transport daily. We are working with the WUTC to immediately address these findings to ensure our policies and procedures are reviewed and in compliance.”

Documents show the commission is slated to hold a hearing regarding the complaint on March 22.