Washington sees nearly 72% spike in new unemployment claims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington saw an increase in new unemployment claims but a decrease in continued unemployment claims filed from the previous week, according to the Employment Security Department.

From November 1 through 7, the ESD received 25,201 initial regular unemployment claims — a whopping 71.7% spike from the prior week. The ESD also saw 429,063 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, which is down 2.1% from the previous week.

According to the ESD, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims decreased while Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims increased over the week.

Overall, initial claims are 223% above those seen this time last year.

ESD paid out over $146.5 million for 291,628 individual claims from Nov. 1-7. The department has distributed over $12.2 billion in benefits to over one million Washingtonians since March — when the COVID-19 crisis first began to hit business hard.

A decrease was seen on the national level as well. The total number of people seeking U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, a still-high level but the lowest figure since March and a further sign that the job market might be slowly healing.

Yet the improvement will be put at risk by the sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high well above 120,000 a day. Cases are rising in 49 states, and deaths are increasing in 39. The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.

As colder weather sets in and fear of the virus escalates, consumers may turn more cautious about traveling, shopping, dining out and visiting gyms, barber shops and retailers. Companies in many sectors could cut jobs or workers’ hours. In recent days, the virus’ resurgence has triggered tighter restrictions on businesses, mostly restaurants and bars, in a range of states, including Texas, New York, Maryland, and Oregon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.