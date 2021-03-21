Washington state enters Phase 3 of reopening plans Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington will inch closer to fully reopening Monday by moving into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening process.
Every county in Washington will be able to allow indoor places to up their capacities from 25% to 50%. Moreover, up to 9,000 fans will be able to go to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on April 1 to see the Mariners play in the team’s home opener.
“Because of the progress we’ve made by decreasing our case rates and hospitalizations, as well as our tremendous efforts to get more people vaccinated, our reopening plan is once again based on counties, not regions,” Governor Jay Inslee said at a press conference two weeks ahead of the March 22 milestone. “We are excited to take this step and we will keep evaluating our progress, and the impacts of these changes, to determine how and when we reopen further.”
Washington’s Phase 3 guidelines for its Roadmap to Recovery
Social and At-Home Gathering Size — Indoor
Max 10 people from outside your household
Social and At-Home Gathering Size — Outdoor
Max 50 people
Worship Services
Indoor maximum 50% capacity
Retail Stores
Maximum 50% of capacity, encourage curbside pick-up
Professional Services
Remote work strongly encouraged, 50% capacity otherwise
Personal Services
Indoor maximum 50% capacity
Eating and Drinking Establishments
Indoor dining available 50% capacity, end alcohol service/delivery at 12AM; outdoor or open-air dining available, max 10 people per table
NOTE: Establishments only serving individuals 21+ and no food remain closed
Weddings and Funerals
Ceremonies and indoor receptions, wakes, or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are permitted and must follow the appropriate venue requirements; if food or drinks are served, the eating and drinking requirements above apply
Indoor Sports and Fitness Establishments
Sports competitions and tournaments allowed all risk categories; fitness and training and indoor sports maximum 50% capacity; showers allowed
Outdoor Sports and Fitness Establishments
Sports competitions and tournaments allowed all risk categories; maximum spectators allowed 400 with capacity restriction depending on facility. Guided activities allowed without hard caps subject to restrictions
Indoor Entertainment Establishments
Maximum 50% capacity or 400 people, whichever is less; if food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply
Outdoor Entertainment Establishments
Walk-up tickets allowed with restrictions; maximum spectators allowed 400 with capacity restriction depending on facility