Washington state senators to need COVID test to attend votes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) —Washington state senators and staff will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to regular testing when on campus when the new legislative session starts in January.

Under new regulations approved by a Senate committee Friday, senators will conduct their work through a mix of virtual committee meetings and on-site votes.

For days when lawmakers are on the chamber floor to vote, daily testing for all senators and staff will be required regardless of vaccination status.

The vote on the regulations by the Senate Facilities and Operations Committee was 4-3, with all three Republicans on the committee voting against it.