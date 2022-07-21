SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has ruled that the Department of Natural Resources must manage state trust lands for the financial benefit of schools and other institutions.

The court on Thursday rejected a claim by environmental groups that state lands should be managed to benefit all residents.

The court in a unanimous decision ruled against environmental groups who contended that DNR was too focused on logging state lands to generate revenue for school construction and other uses. But the Supreme Court ruled that DNR policies provide a benefit to the general population by boosting local economies as well as maintaining stronger and better-funded public systems of education and governance.