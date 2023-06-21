A corpse flower nicknamed Titan VanCoug bloomed for the first time in 18 years at Washington State University Vancouver, July 16, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smelling decaying flesh isn’t an opportunity everybody wants, but Washington State University’s corpse flower, Titan VanCoug, is about to bloom once again and those curious enough can take a whiff.

The flower, which last bloomed in August 2022, usually takes several years to bloom again, but according to WSU the smelly flower cloned a few years ago and now four plants reside inside one pot.

The flower is expected to bloom at the end of June or the beginning of July and a live stream is available on the school’s website.

The flower is held in WSU Vancouver’s Science and Engineering Building and will be open to the public when it blooms.

The corpse flower’s name comes from the smell it gives off when it blooms. Experts say the flower smells like rotting flesh or a decomposing animal and it can be smelled from up to 50 yards away.