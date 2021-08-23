Washington state’s mask mandate goes into effect Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status went into effect in Washington state on Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the expanded mask mandate last week. He also expanded the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers.

The mandates follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus Washington state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December.

Story by The Associated Press.