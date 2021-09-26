Washington trooper dies after contracting COVID-19 on trip

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state trooper who helped develop the agency’s use of drones has died after a battle with COVID-19 contracted on duty.

The Washington State Patrol said Detective Eric Gunderson died Sunday surrounded by his family and friends. He was 38.

Gunderson frequently traveled around the country to speak about the state patrol’s use of drones.

The patrol said he contracted COVID-19 on one of those trips.

Gunderson helped investigate the 2017 Amtrak derailment in DuPont and his work is credited with reopening roads more quickly after crashes. He is survived by a wife and two sons.