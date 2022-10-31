PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After more than two years, Washington state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration expires on Monday.

The change means state, health and education employees will not have to be fully vaccinated against COVID, however, some exclusions do still apply.

According to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, the emergency orders contributed to Washington having one of the lowest COVID death rates in the nation.

The deaths of more than 14,000 Washingtonians have been attributed to COVID complications.

Meanwhile, more than 15 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the state since it was released.