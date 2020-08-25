Washington’s jobless rate stagnant in July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported a minor increase in jobless claims for the state of Washington during the month of July.

Washington’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020 was 10.3%, according to BLS, while June 2020 had an even 10%.

Overall employment slightly increased with nonfarm employers filling 45,500 jobs last month. According to BLS, the private sector gained 37,000 jobs and the public sector gained 7,500.

The number of unemployed people rose by 18,200 in July 2020 compared to the previous month. At the same time, the number of employed people rose by an estimated 56,800. This amounted to an increase of 75,000 people in the labor force.

Year-to-year data further displays how COVID-19-has affected the state’s workforce. Estimates for July 2019 through July 2020 showed a decrease in employment of 245,000. July 2019’s unemployment rate was 4.2% compared to 2020’s 10.3%

See the full report here.