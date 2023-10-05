PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Washougal residents are joining forces to fight the proposed roller-coaster and “adventure” park, which the company Riverbend Timber, LLC plans to build on a 150-acre plot of land off of Canyon Creek Road in Skamania County.

The company’s plans for the theme park, first reported by KOIN 6 News in August, include zipline courses, canopy walks, aerial nets, treehouse camping and a “unique mountain coaster.” With the project looming, the group Preserving Washougal & West End Rural Character announced that it’s hosting a meeting on Oct. 14 to stop the project from moving forward.

“Perhaps you’ve heard about a proposed 150-acre adventure park’ development, literally in the midst of our quiet residential neighborhood,” the group’s email to Washougal residents reads. “Do you have concerns about how you, your community and your environment would be adversely impacted by such a large commercial development with zip lines and mountain coasters, aerial nets, resultant loss of privacy and screams galore? Do you want to do something about it? We do!”

The meeting, scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Canyon Creek Middle School, will focus on educating local residents about the proposed park, researching its potential negative impacts on the community, and exploring “all legal options” to prevent “degradation to the peace, tranquility and rural character” of the Washougal River area.

“We invite you to a gathering of friends and neighbors to discover how, by working together, we can be most effective in preventing this unwanted intrusion that, if allowed to be built, will forever alter the nature of our community,” the group’s email reads. “Learn about our community’s strong Comprehensive Plan, which was specifically crafted to prevent large commercial developments, such as this.”