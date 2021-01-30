WATCH: Coast Guard aircrew medevac woman from ship off WA coast

The patient's medical condition is not currently known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced that their aircrew medevaced a woman from a ship off the coast of Washington near Neah Bay Saturday afternoon after she was experiencing breathing difficulty and temporary unconsciousness.

Officials said Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center received a call at 11:30 a.m. from the ship’s health insurance provider stating a 65-year-old woman aboard the vessel needed medical attention.

The ship was transiting westbound in the Strait of Juan de Fuca at the time. The Matson Kodiak is a 710-foot container ship.

Authorities said the command center diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Port Angeles who was already airborne near Seattle.

The rescue crew arrived at the scene at 1 p.m. where they deployed a rescue swimmer to assist and safely hoisted the woman. The aircrew then transported the woman to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. At 1:50 p.m., she was transferred to higher medical care.

The woman’s current medical condition is not known, officials said.