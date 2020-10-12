Watch: Scientists try to track live Asian giant hornets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers made a second attempt to track a live Asian giant hornet this month in Northwest Washington. The most recent effort drew a crowd of excited neighbors, but ended with the hornet flying out of range of trackers.

The Asian giant hornet is an invasive species popularly referred to as a “murder hornet,” because of its powerful sting and potential to decimate honeybee populations. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals, but may sting if they or their nests are disturbed or threatened. According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), the hornets nest on the ground and are typically dormant through winter.

The first tracking attempt came on September 30 in Blaine, Washington, after what WSDA officials believe is the first live capture of one of the hornets in the United States. Researchers tried to attach a tracking tag to the hornet, but in the end it was unable to fly, probably because a bit of glue got on its wings, according to authorities.

Another Blaine resident captured a live Asian giant hornet on October 5 and gave it to WSDA to help track it back to the nest. Researchers used dental floss to tie a radio tag to the insect, then placed it in an apple tree on October 7.

Researchers tied a radio tag to the Asian giant hornet using dental floss and released it on Oct. 7, 2020 near Blaine, Washington (courtesy Washington State Department of Agriculture)

Researchers released an Asian giant hornet near Blaine, Washington on Oct. 7, 2020. Unfortunately, they eventually lost the signal of the tracking device (courtesy Washington State Department of Agriculture)

The team, along with eager neighbors who had come to observe and track the hornet using a cell phone app, tracked the hornet from tree to tree for about an hour. However, they lost the signal when the hornet flew into the forest.

WSDA has now ordered radio transponders with a longer range and better battery life to try to improve future tracking attempts.