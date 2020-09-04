Waxing station catches fire at Longview salon

Fire at a waxing station damaged the Lovely Nails Salon in Longview, September 4, 2020 (Longview Police and Fire)

No one was hurt in the fire at Lovely Nails Salon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wax warming station was the origin of a fire that damaged a Longview salon and forced the residents of 6 upstairs apartments to flee.

The fire at Lovely Nails Salon, 1220 Ocean Beach Highway, was reported around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Longview Police and Fire said. The fire was spotted in a garage space and firefighters needed to forcibly enter to put out the blaze.

Authorities said a closed door that divided the fire area from the public space kept the fire in check. One of the 6 apartments suffered smoke damage but no one was hurt. Officials said residents have since been able to return to their apartments.

Though the spot of the fire was determined, officials did not report the cause of the fire. No damage estimates are available at this time.