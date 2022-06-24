PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite the landmark Roe v. Wade case of 1973 having been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, Washington state residents will likely remain unaffected as a result of an effort by voters more than 30 years ago.

While 13 states had trigger laws in place to restrict or ban abortions — some going into effect immediately following Friday’s ruling — some states, like Oregon, have passed legislation meant to protect the right to an abortion regardless of the Supreme Court decision.

Washington is also one of those states.

In Washington, abortion remains legal for both residents and those traveling to the state. Initiative 120, which was approved by state voters in 1991, guarantees access to abortion to any woman of any age, if they so choose.

The law’s provisions are some of the strongest reproductive health protections of any state in the country, with the state providing abortion coverage for eligible people.

Washington law requires that if state-regulated health plans cover maternal care, they must cover abortion services “that are substantially equivalent” to that care. Individual health benefit plans found through Washington’s online marketplace are also required by law to cover maternal and abortion services.

Washingtonians who get their health care through a state-regulated plan also have all the costs of every FDA-approved contraceptive method. There is also no legal age requirement for consenting to birth control services, abortions or abortion-related services.

Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the decision by the Supreme Court. He issued a joint commitment with Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, saying on Twitter the West Coast will “fight like h—” to preserve access to abortion.

“The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care,” Inslee said in the Tweet. “The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves.”

Washington Senate Republican Leader John Braun said, “better support for pregnant women who choose to give birth should be a common goal for all of us, regardless of our politics. Compassion and empathy, rather than hostility, should be the universal approach. I’m hoping this is how we all move forward.”

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of the Portland metro area, reminded the public that Friday’s ruling did not change much for the Evergreen State.

“Wherever you stand on the issue of abortion, today’s Supreme Court ruling – though momentous – does not change abortion access in Washington state where it is still regulated by the governor and legislative majorities and subject to voter initiative,” she said in a statement, adding, “Southwest Washington residents know where I stand on honoring and protecting life and my efforts in Congress will remain consistent, from upholding the decades-old prohibition of spending federal taxpayer money on abortions to requiring life-saving treatment for babies who survive late-term abortion attempts.”

Just across the state border in Idaho, however, a “trigger law” had been passed in preparation. Trigger laws are laws that were passed so that should the landmark Roe v. Wade case be overturned, as it was on Friday, abortion would be either restricted or banned immediately or after a given time in the future.

Idaho’s law threatens to level felony charges against any provider who would perform or attempt to perform an abortion, carrying with it a possible penalty of two to five years in prison and license suspension or revocation.

In Oregon and Washington though, no such law exists and those seeking abortions or physicians who would provide services are currently legally protected.