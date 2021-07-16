23-year-old mechanic wins Washington’s $1M vaccine lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the winner of the state’s vaccine lottery on Friday morning.

23-year-old mechanic Cameron from South King County was the winner of $1 million. He joined Inslee at a press conference on Friday.

Cameron said he won’t be quitting his job. He said he didn’t even know about the lottery until he won.

“I didn’t even know about this whole thing until I got the call…” he said.

He said he was sure it was scam and was very hesitant to believe it. He had a block on his phone for all unknown numbers, so the state had to call his mom to reach him.

“I guess we should all listen to our mothers, this is good advice,” Inslee said.

“This is a great place to have a winner, because the South King County region has a lower vaccine rate,” Inslee said.

Inslee also announced four other winners of $250,000.

The state announced on Wednesday that they had reached their goal of 70% of the adult population vaccinated.

Washington’s vaccine lottery includes other prizes as well, including: