CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — If you are headed north on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon, be prepared to deal with some lengthy backups thanks to some emergency bridge repair.

By early Wednesday afternoon, traffic was backed for several miles starting just north of the I-5 / I-205 interchange and is likely to stay that way for several hours.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers to expect the delays for those traveling northbound on I-5, through Woodland Wednesday.

The repairs to the North Fork Bridge have been completed, but the traffic backups remain.

WSDOT told drivers to expect traffic delays until at least 4:30 p.m. and said backup could be up to 10 miles through Clark County.

WSDOT encourages travelers to delay their trip or choose an alternate route.