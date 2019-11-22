WATCH: Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway

(WPBF/CNN) – A dog in Florida decided to take the family car for a drive.
Well, what actually happened was the owner left the dog in a running car and it took off, driving in reverse, in circles.
A video shows the car moving in circles in a cul de sac in Port St. Lucie around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. If you look closely, you can see a driver–well, sort of.
“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like ‘okay what are they doing?’ And the cops came and I’m like ‘okay!'” said a witness, Anne Sabol. “Then the fire department showed up and I’m like ‘okay!'”
Turns out, the human driver left the car running when he stepped out for a moment. Police said the car was accidentally left in reverse, with the dog inside.
“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like ‘they should give that thing a license,'” Sabol said.
You can see the tire tread marks on the street, and a mailbox that got in the way and got smashed.
The owner of the mailbox said the dog’s owner promised to replace it.
LATEST STORIES:
- Some Ruiz breakfast burritos recalled due to possible contamination
- Hermitage mother headed to see son who fell victim to New Zealand volcanic eruption
- 2-hour wait expected after Keizer In-N-Out opening
- KOIN 6 Weather Forecast
- Make holiday ornaments and memories at Elements Glass
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.