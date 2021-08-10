OHSU data scientist: COVID wave ‘steepest increase we’ve ever seen’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is reaching levels of COVID cases and hospitalizations it’s never seen before, an Oregon Health & Science University data scientist said on Tuesday.

Lead data scientist Peter Graven, Ph.D., has been analyzing data since the beginning of the pandemic to help prepare OHSU for what to expect. His forecast released Tuesday shows a dramatic increase in cases.

Graven said this week’s forecast was “terrible, bad news.” He said we are in our 5th wave and seeing the steepest increase we’ve ever seen.

Oregon currently ranks 26th in the number of new cases per day. The rate of cases amongst

unvaccinated are 6 times higher.

Graven said that his census looks at the trend today, how many more people will get vaccinated, what is the current speed based on what they know about the delta variant and impacts of policy.

“We’re looking at a giant wave right now thats all taking place over next 4 weeks,” Graven said.

500 more hospital beds would be needed by September 7, according to the forecast.

Senior vice president and chief medical officer Renee Edwards, M.D., M.B.A. said the situation is “frankly dire.”

“We’re in crisis,” she said.