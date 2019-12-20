WATCH: Police therapy dog caught ‘red-pawed’ stealing gifts

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts police department said its therapy dog couldn’t contain himself in a room full of toys destined for the Santa Foundation.
The Franklin Police Department says the dog – named Ben Franklin, of course – was caught stealing the gifts destined for children in need and bringing him back to his “lair.”
Ben Franklin is a 1-year-old golden retriever who assists in the schools, with the senior center, and other community events.
