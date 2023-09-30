PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The start of the fall season has been wet, windy, and cooler than normal. Portland now prepares for a warmer and drier weekend for those hitting the pavement this weekend for the Portland Marathon.

Chilly early morning lows are expected for racers when the marathon begins at 7:00 a.m. Sunday, October 1, 2023. The half marathon begins fifteen minutes later with the same sunny and dry weather.

Dry, sunny, and cooler temperatures expected for the Portland Marathon Sunday, October 1, 2023

Roadways will likely be dry for racers Sunday morning with a few lingering puddles to dodge. Temperatures will be near perfect for runners as early morning lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

By noon, the mercury will have climbed into the upper 50s to low 60s by the time racers pass the finish line.

Sunglasses will help fight off the early morning sunshine expected across the Pacific Northwest Sunday. The sunrise over Portland Sunday morning is at 7:08 a.m. and will impact runners through most of the race.

Later in the day, sunscreen is encouraged as very little cloud coverage is expected.