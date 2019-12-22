Human skull found near I-5 in Roseburg area identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A human skull found near I-5 in the Roseburg area has been identified as a man from Myrtle Creek.

An Oregon Department of Transportation crew found a human skull near while they were working near Roseburg on June 6 around 8 a.m. The skull was found near the exit 124 NB off ramp from I-5. No other remains were found.

After going through DNA testing, the skull was determined to be Scott Evenson. Evenson would have been 44-years-old at the time of the skull’s recovery.

If anyone has information about Evenson between 2015 and 2018, please contact Detective Tina Nibblett at 541.440.3334 or Detective Michael Taor at 541.4403315.

