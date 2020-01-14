Las Vegas animal rescue: Cowboy hat-wearing pigeon dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas animal rescuers have confirmed one of three hat-wearing pigeons that gained popularity on social media has died.

Lofty Hopes Pigeon Rescue employees say fumes from glue used to affix the hats could have poisoned Bille the Pidge.

Lofty Hopes Pigeon Rescue tweeted Sunday that the female bird was weak and had lost toes to a condition where its toes are isolated by a string and fall off.

Officials say the three pigeons were first discovered in December wearing miniature red cowboy hats in Las Vegas.

Rescue employees say the hats were glued on.

Employees say pigeons have fragile respiratory systems and a veterinarian had to trim feathers to remove the hats.

It wasn’t certain if the bird’s death was connected to the hat. It is still unknown who put the hats on the birds.

Billie is survived by two other former cowboy pigeons — Cluck Norris and Coolamity Jane.