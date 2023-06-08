Sources: Something likely landed in yard, recovered later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family claims something crashed in their backyard, prompting them to call 911 about “non-human” beings – the thing is, this time, several people saw it.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

Sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators that it is likely something crashed into the yard, but exactly what remained unclear more than a month later. Drone video showed a circular imprint in the dirt.

About 40 minutes later, a man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

Caller: There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” the caller told a dispatcher.

Dispatcher: OK, where is this on your property?

Caller: In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified.

Dispatcher: So, there’s two people, there’s two subjects in your backyard?

Caller: Correct and they’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human.

Dispatcher: OK.

A Las Vegas Metro police dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained the call log from the incident. (KLAS)

The Metro police call log the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows several other family members confirmed the sighting to police.

The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both of the officers.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

Officers arrived at the home about a half-hour after the 911 call.

“What did you see?” one officer asked a witness.

“It was like a big creature,” one witness said.

“A big creature?” the officer asked.

“Yea, more than 10 feet tall,” the witness replied.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too,” the officer said. “So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

The video shows one officer walking into the backyard to investigate but Metro police blacked out that part of his body camera video citing privacy laws.

“I don’t believe in it but what I saw right now, I do believe in it,” a witness told police.

“You guys seem like legit scared so I don’t blame you,” an officer replied.

Around the same time, another witness told police they saw an SUV circling in the area. While one officer is investigating in the backyard, a second officer is talking to neighbors driving by.

“This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky?” an officer asks a passenger in a passing car. “I would normally discount it as probably not real but — however seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, the only reason I’m investigating it further.”

The backyard where the family reported in the incident as seen from a drone. (KLAS)

Metro police’s investigation turned up no concrete answers as of Wednesday. While initially open for several days, the department has since closed the case. The family said officials returned to the home over several days to investigate.

“Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don’t call us alright?” an officer said as he walks away from the house and back to his cruiser.

Representatives from nearby Creech and Nellis air force bases said they were not involved in the incident and suggested contacting Metro police.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions regarding the event.