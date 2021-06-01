Meth, snails found in car after chase near Oregon-Idaho border

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Utah woman was arrested in Eastern Oregon after leading police on a chase on Interstate 84 and into the city of Ontario.

Anastasia Dickey, 33, was arrested and lodged into the Malheur County Jail on several felony and misdemanor charges for her alleged role in driving under the influence of intoxicants, illegally carrying methamphetamine and transporting snails from another state over the weekend.

Ontario Police said a deputy with Idaho’s Payette County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of Dickey’s vehicle on suspicion of DUII. Dickey drove into Oregon on I-84 at high speeds, taking exit 374 into Ontario where OPD took over the pursuit, police said.

Spike strips were used and slowed down Dickey’s car significantly. She eventually drove behind a fertilizer plant before coming to a stop on nearby railroad tracks.

Responding officers found a small amount of meth in the car and in plain view were several snails, according to OPD. Under Oregon Administrative Rules, transporting snails (OAR specifically states snails from Utah) into Oregon from Utah is illegal.

The investigation remains open.