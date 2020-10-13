OSP goes full ‘Caddyshack’ in reporting loose llama

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police reported it had safely rescued a llama that had escaped a truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 Sunday.

And if you are a fan of the 1980 classic film Caddyshack, you will appreciate how OSP recapped the string of events:

Full text of OSP’s post:

“Llama wrangling may not be a required skilled,” wrote OSP on Facebook Tuesday. “But here in #Oregon it sure comes in handy. Here is the firsthand account of an incident that occurred last Sunday on I-84 from our very own “Llama Wrangler” Trooper Macy. ”

“So, there I was minding my own business… when I got a call from OSP Dispatch, telling me that there was a llama, yes a llama, in the road on the I-84 onramp at milepost 304 eastbound. I got there and sure enough a displeased mama llama was laying on the onramp. The owner was taking 3 llamas from Washington to Utah in the bed of a 1500 dodge short bed pickup. The truck had a homemade stock rack that didn’t quiet hold the 3 as well as take an uphill corner. Fortunately enough for the llama and myself, the speeds were slow, and traffic was minimal. The owner got about a mile down the road before he realized his mama llama was missing out of the back of the truck. But of course, when he stopped his truck, the other 2 llamas bailed out, running free on the interstate. The owner ran back and gave me the rope to hook to mama llamas harness. Mama llama refused to get up as you could see by her displeased facial expression… so I told him that I would llama sit, while he wrangled up the others. I snapped a photo of her because in my tenure I’ve yet to be successful in catching the elusive I-84 llama. In the end, mama llama was reloaded into the truck and provided some medication to ease her mama llama trauma and also reunited with the rest of her travel companions. The driver was warned for ORS 818.300 operating with a leaking or shifting load.”

#BeATrooper, everyday is unique! #secureyourload #llamasafety #llamawrangling #YourOregonStatePolice

The interaction referenced by OSP relates to when Bill Murray’s “Caddyshack” character is telling a commonly-quoted story of meeting the Dalai Lama: