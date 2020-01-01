Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

‘Tumblegeddon’ traps cars, closes SR-240 for 10 hours

Weird

Several cars were trapped by tumbleweeds

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tumbleweeds took over SR 240 on New Year’s Eve. (Courtesy: Trooper Thorson, Twitter @wspd3pio)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tumbleweeds took over State Route 240 on New Year’s Eve, trapping cars and causing a lengthy delay.

Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol described the phenom as “tumblegeddon” in a tweet. Tumbleweeds piled as high as 20 to 30-feet and trapped several cars. As a result, SR 240 at milepost 10 was closed in both directions.

Trooper Thorson said the delay lasted 10 hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day thanks to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Only one car was found to still be trapped in the tumbleweeds by morning, but thankfully the car had no one inside.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget