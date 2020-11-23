Walla Walla Sheriff touts ‘largest seizure of stolen paper’ in office’s history

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid renewed freezes and lockdowns across the country, deputies in Washington have thwarted a criminal one would only expect in 2020 — a toilet paper thief.
Over the weekend, a man witnessed a burglary in process in Walla Walla. Following the suspect, the man called 911 and was able to get a vehicle description. Deputies efforts to initially track the suspect down were dashed due to the suspect’s aggressive driving. However, several hours later, authorities found the man in his vehicle.
Once they located the man, deputies found the jackpot they were searching for — 108 rolls of toilet paper.
More than $1,000 in stolen items were recovered in total, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation remains open.
– The Great Toilet Paper Caper of 2020 – In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, WWSO makes the largest seizure of stolen…Posted by Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 22, 2020
