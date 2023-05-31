PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for the man accused of leaving a dead fish at the Goonies house in Astoria, then stealing and capsizing a boat.

A warrant is out for Jericho Labonte’s arrest because officials said he failed to show up for court Tuesday.

In February, the 35-year-old was accused of leaving a dead fish on the porch and dancing around the property of the famous Goonies house in Astoria’s Uppertown neighborhood.

Less than 48 hours after that, police said Labonte stole a 35-foot yacht and tried to take it out to sea, where he got stuck in the rough waters at the mouth of the Columbia and capsized.

The capsizing was caught on camera and Labonte was rescued by the United States Coast Guard who were running drills nearby.

U.S Coast Guard personnel help carry a swimmer from a rescue helicopter after he was rescued from the mouth of the Columbia River after his boat capsized on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AET1 Kyle Turcotte/U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest via AP)

Labonte faces a list of charges including first-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.