PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fighting between Israel and Hamas overseas has heightened tensions in the U.S., including in Oregon.

“We’re concerned with people that are planning for acts of violence,” said Oregon FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey.

The FBI confirmed it was investigating a threat earlier on Thursday. The purpose is to make sure none of the threats are real and if they are, to stop them.

A bulletin was sent out to law enforcement across the country to “remain vigilant” in the days following Hamas’ deadly assault on Israel.

Portland police have increased patrols in Jewish and Muslim communities. Ramsey says more threats are coming in and you can’t assume anything is an empty threat.

“We’re looking at everything a second time a third time so that we do not get caught surprised by some lone actor here in the United States that carries through on some horrible action,” Ramsey said. “The amount of threats we’re seeing from people that are purposely trying to sell more fear or discord in our shared community.”

Despite potential threats, Rabbi Moshe Wilhelm says he hasn’t changed the way he’s living his life.

“Our faith (is) always to talk about the positive. What we can do to bring more positive and the more positive we bring the more possible be in the world become a better world,” he said.

If you see something with immediate safety concerns contact 911, or if you see something to report to the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or report a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.