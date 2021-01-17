West Burnside remains closed while crews remove debris

PBOT crews are still working to remove debris from the landslide.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of West Burnside Road in Portland is expected to remain closed until Tuesday evening as crews continue to remove debris from a landslide.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the closure will remain in place through Monday and the road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Currently, eastbound traffic on West Burnside Road is being detoured at Skyline Boulevard. Westbound traffic is detoured at Southwest Tichner Drive. PBOT asks drivers to use caution on the detour routes. They include narrow, residential streets.

The closure stems from a large landslide that occurred after a heavy rain and wind storm Tuesday night. The slide pushed trees and soil from Forest Park onto West Burnside. At least one tree was leaning on the Barbara Walker Crossing, the Portland Parks & Recreation pedestrian bridge that opened in 2019.

So far, city workers have removed more than 400 yards of cubic soil, trees, and other debris. PGE crews have installed new poles and wires. City engineers have made several inspections of the Barbara Walker Crossing bridge.

The Barbara Walker Crossing and adjacent portions of the Wildwood Trail will remain closed until a structural engineering assessment of the bridge is completed.