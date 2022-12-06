(WJW) – Actress Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer, according to reports.

The American Cancer Society on Tuesday reported the type of cancer suffered by the 71-year-old actress. PEOPLE reported that a representative for Alley confirmed the news.

Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced her death Monday, saying in part: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.“

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 16: Kirstie Alley enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on August 16, 2018 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends “Constellations” Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

1999-2000 Kirstie Alley In “Veronica’s Closet.” (Photo By Getty Images)

Colorectal (Colon) Cancer

According to the Cleveland Clinic, colon cancer develops from polyps (growths) in the colon’s inner lining that can become cancerous tumors.

Colon cancer is the third most common type of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it typically affects people ages 50 and older.

What are the symptoms?

Though you can have colon cancer without exhibiting symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic, common ones include:

Blood on or in your stool: Talk to a healthcare provider if you notice blood in the toilet after you defecate or after wiping, or if your feces looks dark or bright red. It’s important to remember blood in feces doesn’t mean you have colon cancer. Other things — from hemorrhoids to anal tears to eating beets — may change the appearance of your feces.

Talk to a healthcare provider if you notice blood in the toilet after you defecate or after wiping, or if your feces looks dark or bright red. It’s important to remember blood in feces doesn’t mean you have colon cancer. Other things — from hemorrhoids to anal tears to eating beets — may change the appearance of your feces. Persistent changes in your bowel habits (how you defecate): Talk to a healthcare provider if you have persistent constipation and/or diarrhea, or if you feel as though you still need to defecate after going to the bathroom.

Talk to a healthcare provider if you have persistent constipation and/or diarrhea, or if you feel as though you still need to defecate after going to the bathroom. Abdominal (belly) pain : Talk to a healthcare provider if you have belly pain with no known cause that doesn’t go away or hurts a lot.

Talk to a healthcare provider if you have belly pain with no known cause that doesn’t go away or hurts a lot. Bloated stomach : Like belly pain, there are many things that may make you feel bloated. Talk to a healthcare provider if your bloated belly lasts for more than a week, gets worse or you have other symptoms like vomiting or blood in or on your feces.

Like belly pain, there are many things that may make you feel bloated. Talk to a healthcare provider if your bloated belly lasts for more than a week, gets worse or you have other symptoms like vomiting or blood in or on your feces. Unexplained weight loss : This is a noticeable drop in your body weight when you’re not trying to lose weight.

This is a noticeable drop in your body weight when you’re not trying to lose weight. Vomiting : Talk to a healthcare provider if you’ve been vomiting periodically for no known reason or if you vomit a lot in 24 hours.

Talk to a healthcare provider if you’ve been vomiting periodically for no known reason or if you vomit a lot in 24 hours. Fatigue and feeling short of breath: These are symptoms of anemia, which could be a sign of colon cancer.

What are common colon cancer screening tests?

A colonoscopy is the most common screening test for colon cancer. Other tests include: