Wheeler declares State of Emergency for Portland

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a press conference following a riot the night before after a vigil for George Floyd, May 30, 2020 (KOIN)

'Burning the city does not honor the memory of George Floyd'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler followed his State of Emergency Declaration with an emotional briefing Saturday morning in the wake of Friday night’s riots.

The city’s State of Emergency carries a curfew for all public places within the city limits and goes into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and lasts through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

Wheeler expressed frustration and sympathized with public outrage over the killing of George Floyd. However, the mayor was adamant about Friday’s destruction being a major step backwards in the heeling process.

“I cannot condone last night’s violence,” Wheeler said Saturday from City Hall. “I can’t stand by and watch our city be destroyed, buildings set aflame. I won’t. But nor will I stand silent as men like George Floyd are murdered by the very institutions that are supposed to protect and serve them.”

Wheeler called George Floyd’s death a murder. “Yes, there was a riot,” he said. “But this cannot be a conversation just about damage, goods or services.”

Commissioner @JoAnnPDX says last night's Portland riots "had nothing to do with black America."



Her message to rioters: "I want those people prosecuted, I want them found, I will help them go through the video if need be."



Photo by @jonhouse_ pic.twitter.com/QRyH6mg4Vk — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 30, 2020

This is a tipping point, a time for national reckoning, he said. “We have to choose which path to follow. We must take this opportunity to address our differences to move forward together.”

Wheeler pledged to do “whatever it takes to close the divide.”

His State of Emergency order exempts first responders, media personnel and those in emergency situations. Those who do not comply with the order will be fined up to $500 or prosecuted, according to Wheeler.

I have officially declared a State of Emergency.



Curfew immediately in effect until 6:00 am today.



Resumes Saturday evening at 8:00 pm and lifts 6:00 am Sunday morning. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020

Wheeler’s declaration follows a reaction of “disgust” to the protests that turned violent. “ENOUGH,” Wheeler wrote in all caps on Twitter just before midnight. “Burning the city does not honor the memory of George Floyd,” he said, calling the night’s violence “disgusting.”

At the end of the press conference, Wheeler clarified that his mother is in hospice and he was with his family on Friday determining what those next steps will be.