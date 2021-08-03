Wheeler presses forward with body cameras for PPB

The new body-worn camera Tigard police officers will be wearing. (Tigard Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Following the U.S. Department of Justice’s request for the city to implement a body-worn camera program for all officers, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he has taken steps to “lay the groundwork” for such an initiative.

He directed the Portland Police Bureau to research equipment and pursue grant funding for such a program ahead of any City Council vote on the matter.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, however, has spoken out against body cameras in the past, saying they’re expensive and there has been “inconclusive evidence that they provide police accountability and reduce police use of force.”

Wheeler said he remains a longstanding supporter of body cameras as they “can benefit all of us by increasing the transparency of police work.”

He acknowledged that the program is being discussed as part of contract negotiations with the Portland Police Association, but issued no further comment.