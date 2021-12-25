Where are PBOT’s snowplows? Track them with this map

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area, so where are the Portland Bureau of Transportation snowplows right now?

The City of Portland’s PBOT agency has an interactive map giving residents a chance to track the movements of the city’s plows and other road crews as they work on clearing snowy streets.

A winter storm is slated to bring at least a few inches of snow to Portland itself along with lower parts of the Willamette Valley, with more snow in the Cascade foothills and feet of snow expected in the Cascades. However, the storm is expected to deliver a one-two punch of arctic air that will linger through the week.

Track the movements of the plows and road crews below, or click here for the full map.

Click here for the latest weather forecast updates and click here for the latest weather alerts across the region.