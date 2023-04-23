A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

(STACKER) — The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers.

The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority of U.S. homebuyers — 97% — utilize online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Portland are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

10. Astoria, OR

View share: 1.9%

Median listing price: $601,950

Listings as of January 2023: 130

Median listing price per square foot: $341

9. Albany, OR

View share: 2.0%

Median listing price: $419,900

Listings as of January 2023: 247

Median listing price per square foot: $270

8. Medford, OR

View share: 2.0%

Median listing price: $512,475

Listings as of January 2023: 544

Median listing price per square foot: $286

7. Seattle, WA

View share: 2.0%

Median listing price: $724,975

Listings as of January 2023: 3,699

Median listing price per square foot: $401

6. Phoenix, AZ

View share: 2.4%

Median listing price: $478,395

Listings as of January 2023: 13,618

Median listing price per square foot: $265

5. Longview, WA

View share: 2.7%

Median listing price: $516,250

Listings as of January 2023: 224

Median listing price per square foot: $266

4. Newport, OR

View share: 3.1%

Median listing price: $507,475

Listings as of January 2023: 225

Median listing price per square foot: $348

3. Eugene, OR

View share: 3.2%

Median listing price: $517,450

Listings as of January 2023: 411

Median listing price per square foot: $295

2. Bend, OR

View share: 4.4%

Median listing price: $648,947

Listings as of January 2023: 667

Median listing price per square foot: $354

1. Salem, OR