PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The yellow, fuzzy head of the strange-looking mascot that’s been dancing around the World Athletic Championships in Eugene has mysteriously disappeared.

The yellow mascot, which is supposed to be Bigfoot, has apparently done what Bigfoot does best – vanish.

University of Oregon police says the head of the World Athletics championship mascot “Legend the bigfoot” was stolen.

Police reportedly detained an accredited photographer for questioning, but they say that person cooperated and is no longer a person of interest.

The theft remains under investigation.