PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday morning, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will be traveling to Oregon next week.

Biden will be visiting the state for two days, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Earlier this year, in April, the president stopped by Portland.

He is also visiting California from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 14.

More details on his travels are to come.