PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered that all U.S. and state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The order, made Thursday, requires flags at all public institutions to be flown at half-staff until Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II led Great Britain and the Commonwealth with grace, courage, and stability throughout her historic 70-year reign,” Gov. Brown said in a statement. “Dan and I are sending our deepest condolences to the queen’s family and friends, and equally to all the people of the United Kingdom.”

This order overlaps with another order made Friday for flags to be flown half-staff on Sept. 11 in remembrance of the terror attacks which occurred 21 years ago.

“Twenty-one years later, September 11 remains a day we will never forget,” said Governor Brown. “In memory of those we lost, we recommit ourselves to building a just, equitable, and peaceful future. I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that day, and to honor all those we lost, as well as the brave first responders and volunteers who saved lives.”

The order also honors Patriot Day.