(WJW) — Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, is being remembered all across the United States. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the Queen.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff at the White House, all federal buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels until sunset on the day of internment, the order states.

You may have noticed flags hanging lower in your own state, too. Several state governments have also ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds.

In the video below, the Terminal Tower in Cleveland goes dark on Thursday night in honor of the late monarch.

The royal family posted a statement on their official site Thursday saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months.

In his Thursday proclamation, Pres. Biden wrote, in part:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example.” Pres. Joseph R. Biden

Biden thanked the queen, who marked 70 years on the throne in February, for helping perpetuate the “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States.