PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Convention Center spires will glow red on Oct. 1, in honor of the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during the previous year, as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Portland Fire and Rescue Chief Sara Boone said that this year’s memorial holds personal significance with the loss of Portland Fire and Rescue firefighters Lt. Jerry Richardson and Capt. Rick Ilg, both of whom died of cancer in 2021.

“We honor the fallen firefighters across the state and around the nation who served with heroism, honor, and distinction, and are devoted to supporting the loved ones left behind,” Boone said.

This August, Oregon firefighter Logan Taylor died in the line of duty while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. That same month, Bend firefighter Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark were killed in a small plane crash in Idaho.

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.