12-year-old boy, grandma die in Lyons wildfire

LYONS, Ore. (KOIN) — A boy and his grandma have died in a wildfire burning near Lyons, KOIN 6 News learned Wednesday.
A family member told KOIN 6 News the 12-year-old boy was found dead. Volunteers had been searching for him since he ran from his home as the Santiam Canyon wildfire approached on Tuesday afternoon.
The family member said his grandmother was also killed in the fire. The man said the boy’s mom was in critical condition at a hospital.
Deputies confirmed the news to the boy’s father Wednesday afternoon.
The identities of the deceased boy and grandmother have not been released. No other details are available at this time.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.