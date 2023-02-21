PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Fire Marshal is investing $2.7 million toward projects aimed to reduce wildfire risk at both the local and county level across Oregon.

With the help of community wildfire protection planning groups, OSFM determined what areas would benefit from the funding by identifying potential projects, underserved communities and areas that are at higher risk of fire.

The projects are intended to expand risk reduction efforts, educate communities, conduct home assessments and create defensible space in 25 counties that are all part of the CWPP.

Many of the counties benefiting from the funds are located in rural Oregon, though projects are proposed in Marion and Multnomah counties as well. For one of the projects, landowners in Morrow County will receive money to establish defensible space and educate residents about wildfire risk.

OSFM released a chart that breaks down how much money is being allocated to each project.

The funding, which is part of OSFM’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative, is available thanks to Senate Bill 762.