A brush fire in Estacada brought a heavy response by ground and by air, July 16, 2023 (ODF)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are making progress battling the 224 Fire burning five miles southeast of Estacada, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

As of Thursday, officials estimate that the brush fire spans 38 acres and is 75% contained. Firefighters increased containment lines and are mopping up hot spots.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Thursday night, crews said they plan on mopping up 100 feet of fire with help from an infrared camera, which uses thermal imaging to find heat from the fire at night. Officials said the fire will be staffed for 24 hours until operations are complete.

As crews fight the fire, North Fork Road 4610 leading up to the fire is closed to the public for firefighter safety.

The fire was spotted July 16 on US Forest Service Road 4610 near the LaDee Flats area, and initially prompted Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices. As of Wednesday, Promontory Park is open to the public.